Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

