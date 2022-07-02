Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

