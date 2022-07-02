Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,506,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.05. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

