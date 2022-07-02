Asset Dedication LLC Has $17.79 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 346,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

