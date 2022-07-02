Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

