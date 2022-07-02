Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

