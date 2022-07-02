Asset Dedication LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.