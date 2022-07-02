Asset Dedication LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.18 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

