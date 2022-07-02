Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $102,384.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $8.30 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $775.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after buying an additional 772,777 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

