Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 106,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 9,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 836,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

