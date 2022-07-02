Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362,557.14 and $111,111.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

