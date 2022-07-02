Audius Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $246.79 million and $9.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

