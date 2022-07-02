AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.09 on Friday. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

