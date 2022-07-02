Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 346.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,014 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 306,614 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Autodesk worth $86,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.18. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

