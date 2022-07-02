Automata Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.86 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Automata Network has a total market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.01282234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016047 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

