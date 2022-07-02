Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.63. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

