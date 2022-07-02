Autonio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,915.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $360,087.88 and $42,915.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00155732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00854297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085248 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

