AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 132,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 167,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

