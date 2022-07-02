Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

