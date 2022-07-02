Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Axon Enterprise worth $54,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $93.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.