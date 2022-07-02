Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Azelis Group stock opened at 22.30 on Wednesday. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of 22.30 and a 1 year high of 25.45.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

About Azelis Group (Get Rating)

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.