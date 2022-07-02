AZZ Inc. (AZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $41.08 on Friday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

