B. Riley Trims DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Target Price to $20.00

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DDI opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $492.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.