Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 102,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 19,582 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,346.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,077. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.82.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

