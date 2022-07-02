Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives C$12.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$8.13 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.