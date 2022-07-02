Bank of America Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $190.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NXPI opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

