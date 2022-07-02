Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Reduced by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 79.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

