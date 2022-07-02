Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANR. Stephens upgraded Banner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,494,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

