Barclays Increases Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 780

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($8.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 800 ($9.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($8.71).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 613 ($7.52) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 589.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 534.13. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 641 ($7.86). The stock has a market cap of £18.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.96.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,458.23). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($71,706.54).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

