Beam Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Beam has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00072684 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,497,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

