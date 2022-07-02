Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.80 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.