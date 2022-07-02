Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00084823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00259486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

