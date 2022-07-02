Benin Management CORP Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.