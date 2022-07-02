Benin Management CORP Invests $442,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $418.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

