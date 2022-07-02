Benin Management CORP Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

