Benin Management CORP Sells 2,001 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benin Management CORP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.