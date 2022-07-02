Benin Management CORP Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

