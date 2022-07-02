BENQI (QI) Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, BENQI has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $14.55 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00150824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00685093 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00084878 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016177 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

