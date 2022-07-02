Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.13) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.