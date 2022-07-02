Berkshire Bank Buys 1,225 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

