Berkshire Bank Buys 37,569 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00.

