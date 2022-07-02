Berkshire Bank Buys 710 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.