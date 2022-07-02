Berkshire Bank Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.