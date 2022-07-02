Berkshire Bank Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
