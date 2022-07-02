Berkshire Bank Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.