Berkshire Bank Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

