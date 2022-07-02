Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $358.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average of $481.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

