Berkshire Bank Makes New $441,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

