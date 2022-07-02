Berkshire Bank Purchases 789 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

