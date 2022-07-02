Berkshire Bank Sells 1,059 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

