Berkshire Bank Sells 1,213 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,344,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

